DaVita CEO Thiry to chair Colorado effort to reform redistricting

Kent Thiry, chairman and chief executive officer of DaVita Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg Washington Summit in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The CEO of DaVita Inc. will continue his engagement with Colorado politics by chairing a group that seeks to de-politicize the drawing of legislative districts in Colorado.

Kent Thiry previously backed a pair of measures on the 2016 state ballot aimed at opening primary elections to unaffiliated voters. And there was talk of a run for governor that the health-care executive quashed in July.

Now, Thiry is chairing Fair Districts Colorado, whose aim is "to open [a] political process now controlled by party insiders," the group announced Wednesday.

“I’m excited to engage with a group of civic leaders to help solve a pervasive flaw in the way legislative districts are created in Colorado," Thiry said. "The monopoly created by the political parties in the drawing of voting districts is unfair to Colorado voters and games the system."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hbWr9l



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)