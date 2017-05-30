Deadline day for oil and gas inspections in Colorado following fatal explosion

A flag marks underground oil and gas infrastructure in a neighborhood north of Erie. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s energy companies are facing a deadline today to report to the state the results of inspections on oil and gas wells statewide — and the location of pipelines associated with wells within 1,000 feet of buildings.

The inspections have been a massive undertaking in a short timeline, since the order covers all of the more than 54,000 active wells in Colorado.

The inspection order was issued by Gov. John Hickenlooper and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) on May 2, shortly after local Firestone fire officials announced they had linked a fatal April 17 home explosion to raw natural gas leaking through a small, abandoned one-inch flow line that was found still attached to an oil and gas well about 178 feet from the house at 6312 Twilight Ave.

Homeowner Mark Martinez, 42, was killed in the disaster in Firestone’s Oak Meadows neighborhood, as was his wife Erin’s brother, Joseph William “Joey” Irwin III, also 42, of Frederick. Erin Martinez also was critically injured in the blast, and their 11-year-old son, who was injured, was treated and released from a hospital. The couple’s daughter was not at home at the time.

