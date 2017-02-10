Denver among 20 cities asking Supreme Court to uphold protections for immigration detainees

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (Photo: MICHAEL NAGLE | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Saying Denver has a history of being a city of opportunity for everyone, Mayor Michael Hancock has added Denver to a coalition of 20 cities and counties asking the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold constitutional protections for immigrants held in prolonged mandatory immigration detention by the federal government.

The coalition filed an amicus curiae, or "friend of the court," brief with the Supreme Court today, the mayor's office said. The brief, authored by the County of Santa Clara, California, was filed in the case of Jennings vs. Rodriguez and supports the arguments of a group of immigrants who were ordered into immigration detention while awaiting deportation proceedings, often for months or years at a time, with no opportunity to be considered for release.

The Supreme Court is reviewing a decision of the San Francisco-based U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which held that immigrants in prolonged mandatory detention must be given a bond hearing every six months where an immigration judge can consider whether they can safely be released based on their individual facts and circumstances.

“This is about what is best for the residents of Denver,” Hancock said. “We must take a stand for our people — immigrants or not — and protect their rights. Denver has a history of being a city of opportunity for everyone and we believe that each individual who enters into the system be provided due process of law.”

