Denver protesters decry education secretary nominee DeVos

Protest against DeVos in Denver (Photo: Laura Haggerty Harter‎)

DENVER - Hundreds gathered in Denver and Fort Collins to protest President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of education.

Demonstrators said U.S. Secretary of Education nominee Besty DeVos' lack of public education experience makes her a poor choice for the position.

Groups gathered at Fort Collins' Rolland Moore Park Saturday morning to protest. In Denver, protesters were outside the office of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado).

Garnder has floated the idea that a substantial portion of them are being paid to do so. Hundreds of viewers have contacted 9NEWS to counter his assertion and say they are not paid.

DeVos faces fierce opposition from education and civil rights groups, many of whom have stood up to oppose her in just the past few days.

In a letter sent to lawmakers last week, Denise Marshall, executive director of The Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates, Inc., a special education advocacy group, said that in her hearing, DeVos “manifested an appalling lack of knowledge of educational concepts, the difference between the federal and state statutes that govern education, and basic facts about public education. Specifically, her lack of knowledge of the IDEA is disturbing and offensive to us.”

Marshall said DeVos’ stance, whether due to confusion or ideological belief, “is unacceptable and clearly indicates that Ms. DeVos is unqualified to serve as Secretary of Education.”

On Monday, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights urged lawmakers to reject DeVos. “She’s just not qualified to do that job,” said Liz King, the group’s director of education policy, who called DeVos’ appointment “abnormal from a bipartisan perspective.”

The group joined others opposing the nomination, including a group of about 2,700 students and alumni of DeVos’ alma mater, Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich., and more than 345,000 people who have signed a Change.org petition.

