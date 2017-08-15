Denver voters to get their say on $937M bond package

(Photo: CATHY PROCTOR)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver voters in November will get their chance to vote on a major $937 million set of projects across the city.

Denver city council members voted unanimously, 13-0, Monday to send the bond package to the November ballot. The package is split about 50-50 between catching up on maintenance needs and paying for new projects.

The council on Aug. 7 introduced the package of eight categories to disperse the money. Monday’s meeting was the second and final vote on the proposal.

Voters will be asked to continue the city’s existing mill levy of up to 8.43 mills to pay off a new round of debt the city would issue over the next 10 years to pay for the projects.

