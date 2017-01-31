Denver's Neil Gorsuch picked as President Trump's US Supreme Court nominee

Judge Neil Gorsuch (C) and his wife Marie Louise look on, after US President Donald Trump nominated him for the Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2017. Trump named Judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Staff)

KUSA - President Donald Trump has nominated 10th Circuit Judge Neil Gorsuch for associate justice of the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch, 49, is a Scalia acolyte who believes judges should interpret laws as they are written and enforce the Constitution as the nation's framers intended. He writes with a Scalia-like flair and has degrees from Columbia, Harvard and Oxford.

Gorsuch emerged from a list of 21 people Trump was considering, topped initially by federal appeals court judges William Pryor of Alabama and Diane Sykes of Wisconsin. But Pryor has a more controversial record on issues such as abortion and gay rights, possibly making Senate confirmation risky, and the 59-year-old Sykes projects to fewer years on the bench.

The Colorado judge must be confirmed by the Senate. The court has had just eight members since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia nearly a year ago. GOP leaders blocked President Barack Obama from filling the vacancy by denying a hearing to his nominee.

(© 2017 KUSA)