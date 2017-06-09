Dogs, drinks and delinquent businesses all impacted by flurry of new laws

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Gov. John Hickenlooper wrapped up a frenetic two-week period Friday in which he signed into law more than a dozen business-related bills affecting industries ranging from automobile sales to broadband to online pet-sitting websites.
The Democratic governor had until June 9 to sign or veto all of the bills passed by the Colorado Legislature this year or to choose to let them become law without his signature.
Everything business-related that crossed his desk is now set for enactment in state statutes — another piece of evidence speaking to what business leaders called the most successful legislative session they’ve experienced in more than 10 years.
Hickenlooper also signed a number of significant laws either during the session or shortly thereafter, including the widely hailed House Bill 1279, a five-year effort of business leaders and metro mayors that will reform construction-defects law in a way that should make developers more willing to put up attainable owner-occupied multi-family housing without fear of being sued.
