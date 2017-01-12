Early Colorado bills range from tax breaks to protections for oil/gas companies

Capitol dome (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - While bills that would shut down Colorado’s health-insurance exchange and jump-start the process of construction-defects reform stole most of the attention on the first day of the 2017 legislative session Wednesday, elected officials from the House and Senate introduced 118 first-day bills overall, including quite a few that will affect business owners significantly.

The measures affect everything from the amount of business personal property tax that companies pay, to the amount of time executives must give off for parental leave, to which state contractors must pay union-level wages.

