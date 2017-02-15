Effort to let bars stay open later receives Colorado House approval

Cocktail Making (Photo: Marianna Massey, (c) Marianna Massey)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado House members on Wednesday passed a bill that could allow bars to stay open past 2 a.m., despite the concerns of a variety of legislators, one of whom said the proposal could contribute to “moral rot.”

House Bill 1123 — sponsored by Reps. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, and Dan Thurlow, R-Grand Junction — would allow local governments to decide whether to extend hours in which bars and restaurants can serve alcohol, a practice that is currently banned between 2 and 7 a.m. throughout the state except in a few small areas such as gaming towns that are categorized as entertainment districts.

Backers argue that not only would the bill allow for more local control of businesses but that it could aid law enforcement, which now has its hands full in places like downtown Denver when patrons empty from almost all of the bars at the same time.

“Who are we to determine that 2 a.m. is the perfect arbitrary number?” asked Lebsock. “We are going to allow local governments, with coordination between their local law enforcement and their chambers and business communities, to determine what the appropriate time to close is.”

