EPA spending freeze could hurt Colo. drinking water safety

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A reported freeze on Environmental Protection Agency grants and contracts could pose a big risk for Colorado drinking water safety, research and environmental cleanups.

Details remain murky about the spending freeze, which was first reported by ProPublica on Monday. The EPA provided no explanation and didn't respond to Coloradoan requests for comment after the Trump administration instituted a media blackout at the agency, first reported by the Associated Press.

The EPA has awarded about 300 grants worth more than $500 million to Colorado entities since the early 2000s. The steady flow of federal money has helped state agencies, universities, cities and nonprofit groups comply with federal clean air and clean water mandates, clean up Superfund sites and conduct environmental research, among a host of other uses.

It remains unclear whether President Donald Trump's freeze affects existing grants and contracts or new ones, and grant recipients had few answers on Tuesday.

