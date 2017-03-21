Former state GOP chair faces voter fraud charge

DENVER -

A former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party faces felony forgery and voter fraud charges for filling out a ballot belonging to his now ex-wife.

Steve Curtis led the state GOP in the late 1990s.

He's accused of filling out the ballot at some point between October 17th and October 26th of last year in Weld County.

Curtis's ex wife now lives in South Carolina.

The DA filed charges against him more than a month ago. He made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Curtis is due back in court again in May.