Fort Collins puts final touches on sit-lie rules

Fort Collins City Council members listen to public comment on a proposed regulation of downtown public spaces during a meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORAODAN - Despite requests from local business owners, Fort Collins will not prohibit people from lying on downtown sidewalks and plazas.

The City Council on Tuesday approved on second reading an ordinance that would prohibit kneeling or lying down within 10 feet of a restroom and leaving personal belongings unattended in public areas.

It also bans sitting or lying on facilities not meant for those purposes, such as decorative planters, at transit facilities.

After a long discussion, including a proposal from Councilmember Gino Campana that would have put prohibitions on lying sidewalks back in the ordinance after council removed it two weeks ago, the council approved the ordinance on 6-1 vote, with Councilmember Bob Overbeck opposed.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2nRC3fs

© 2017 KUSA-TV