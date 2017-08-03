Gardner, Bennet, Tipton, Hickenlooper hold joint town hall Friday

Sens. Cory Gardner (right) and Michael Bennet (left).

If you’ve been itching to talk to one or both of Colorado’s U.S. Senators, you have an opportunity to do so tomorrow – if you’re willing to drive to Durango.

Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) and Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) are scheduled to participate in a joint town hall meeting with Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) and Rep. Scott Tipton (R-Cortez).

It’s set to begin at 2:15 p.m. in the board room of the La Plata County Administration Building located at 1101 East 2nd Ave in Durango. Doors open at 1:45 p.m.

Democrats and left-leaning groups have been pushing for Gardner to hold a town hall event, so they can confront him about his votes on healthcare reform.

While their aren't any restricted topics mentioned in the joint press release, the focus of the town hall event is the Gold King Mine.

The town hall follows a mine tour the four men plan to take with officials from the Environmental Protection Agency.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear New Mexico’s petition to hold Colorado responsible for a 2015 spill at the mine. The spill released about three million gallons of wastewater into the Animas and San Juan Rivers.

© 2017 KUSA-TV