GOP chair: Sen. Gardner canceled lunch because of protest

Sen. Cory Gardner invited Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Energy to visit DOE facilities in Colorado.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - U.S. Senator Cory Gardner's office canceled a lunch with a group of local supporters in a downtown Colorado city because of a protest that was taking place outside.

Gardner's press secretary initially said Gardner rescheduled the lunch in order to "accommodate a necessary health care meeting."



The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported Monday an email obtained from Routt County Republican Chair Don Mathis confirms Gardner canceled his private lunch Friday in Steamboat Springs because of a "Everyone's Voice is Important" protest organized by Routt County Democrats.



Several messages were left by the Steamboat Piot & Today at Senator's Gardner's offices in Washington, D.C., and Denver, asking for a clarification on the reason the lunch meeting in Steamboat was canceled. Those messages were not returned.

© 2017 KUSA-TV