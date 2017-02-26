Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (D) responds to a question about legalized marijuana on Meet the Press . (Photo: NBC/Meet the Press, Custom)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (D) met with Chuck Todd to talk politics on Meet the Press Sunday morning.

Topics ranged from federal marijuana regulations to Democrats and the Trump Administration.

Todd was quick to bring up the future of recreational marijuana in Colorado. Newly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions was opposed to marijuana as a Senator and last Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he believes "that you'll see greater enforcement of it" from the Justice Department.

Hickenlooper does not think the federal government has a clear case for stopping legalized marijuana in Colorado.

He called legalization "one of the great social experiments of our time" and said "It's never my choice to be in conflict with federal law, let's make that clear. That being said, Senator Gardner had spoken with Mr. Sessions before he was confirmed...and was led to believe that Senator Sessions said enforcement of marijuana was not...worth rising to the top and becoming a priority."

When asked if he would vote for legalization if there were a ballot today, the Governor put it simply "I'm getting there."

Todd also delved into the relationship between Democrats and President Donald Trump, asking if it's "going to bite the Democrats" if they continue to resist working with the Trump Administration.

Hickenlooper likened the situation to the Republican response to Barack Obama's election in 2008.

"There's a lot of anxiety and anger and protest going on," Hickenlooper said. "You can't blame anybody for being that upset and also there's been a lot of problems in the first month of this administration."

