Governor orders special session to fix typo that caused zoo, RTD funding cuts

Denver Zoo entrance pavilion

DENVER - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed an executive order Thursday calling for a special legislative session to fix a typo that unintentionally eliminated some sales tax on retail pot.

The tax helped fund RTD and some cultural facilities like the Denver Zoo and Denver Art Museum.

The special session will begin on October 2.

“After hearing about the potential impact on citizens around the state, it is clear that this problem is best solved a soon as possible,” Hickenlooper said in a news release from the governor’s office. “This special session will be solely to address this one narrow correction.”

SB-267 was passed in the final days of the 2017 legislative session. It was called "Concerning the Sustainability of Rural Colorado."

In a nutshell, it saved about $528 million in cuts to hospitals, by shifting the 'hospital provider fee' out of the general fund budget and into its own enterprise fund.

It also created funding for CDOT to start $1.8 billion in future road projects and raised the retail marijuana tax to 15 percent.

What the bill did not intend to do, but did anyway, was eliminate sales tax on retail pot that helped fund RTD and the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, which helps fund the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Denver Art Museum, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Butterfly Pavilion, Central City Opera House and many others.

In the 59-page bill, signed into law on May 30, the words "Special Districts" were left out, and so was the funding for those districts.

