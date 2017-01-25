Groups clash outside of Breitbart editor's speech at CU

(Photo: Chris Cheline, KUSA)

KUSA - Protesters were out en masse on Wednesday night, fired up about who two conservative student groups asked to speak on the CU Boulder campus.

Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial editor of the right-wing news website Breitbart, spoke at the school as part of his college tour.

At CU, he encouraged fat shaming, said liberals are ugly and used gay slurs.

Yiannopoulos is gay himself, but says he's worried about PC culture.

"We don't agree with everything he says, but some of it has merit," Alexander Vela said, vice-president for the CU College Republicans. "It starts a dialogue and discussion."

Outside, things got heated when protesters and counter-protesters clashed. At one point, 9NEWS witnessed a confederate flag being burned.

Students on both sides of the issue rallied with signs and exchanged words. Demonstrators ripped signs out of other's hands and pushed closer to where Yiannopoulos spoke. At one point, police were forced to set up a barricade.

Police have put up a barricade at CU Boulder #9news pic.twitter.com/hm0UMGAGYX — Anusha Roy (@AnushaRoy9News) January 26, 2017

College Republicans and Turning Point USA are the two student groups who invited Yiannopoulos to the Boulder campus.

Violence erupted during a demonstration over the appearance of Yiannopoulos at the University of Washington in Seattle, where one man was shot in the stomach.

A week earlier, an event at UC Davis with Yiannopoulos and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli was canceled because of heated protests.

