Hickenlooper, 10 other governors urge Congress to stop trying to repeal Obamacare

Gov. John Hickenlooper

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper joined a bipartisan group of governors calling on Congress to stop trying to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.

The group includes five Democrats (including Hickenlooper), five Republicans and an independent.

Republicans have made repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare — one of their top goals since 2010 and President Donald Trump made it one of his signature promises during the 2016 campaign.

Republicans narrowly passed a replacement bill in the House of Representatives by a 217-213 in May, but now the effort appears to have died in the Senate.

