Hickenlooper headed to Cuba on cultural and economic trip

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:05 PM. MST January 30, 2017

Gov. John Hickenlooper will become just the 15th U.S. governor — and the first from Colorado — to visit Cuba this century when he and a delegation of area leaders travel Thursday to the island nation to discuss business and cultural issues in the post-embargo area.

Hickenlooper is heading to Cuba with a delegation from Biennial of the Americas, the Denver-based festival celebrating the art, cuisine and politics of the western hemisphere, from Thursday through Sunday. 

