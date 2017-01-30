Hickenlooper headed to Cuba on cultural and economic trip

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks to the media in his office on Nov. 10, 2016. (Photo: FILE)

Gov. John Hickenlooper will become just the 15th U.S. governor — and the first from Colorado — to visit Cuba this century when he and a delegation of area leaders travel Thursday to the island nation to discuss business and cultural issues in the post-embargo area.

Hickenlooper is heading to Cuba with a delegation from Biennial of the Americas, the Denver-based festival celebrating the art, cuisine and politics of the western hemisphere, from Thursday through Sunday.

