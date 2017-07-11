Hickenlooper names new Colorado revenue director

(Photo: COLORADO DEPT. OF REVENUE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Gov. John Hickenlooper has tapped a senior vice president at Mutual of Omaha Bank in Denver to become the new executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Michael S. Hartman, who will take over in the role July 31, has a long history in banking.

"He brings extensive banking experience and organizational management to the role," Hickenlooper said. "Perhaps more importantly, this opportunity is a bit of a coming home as he served in Colorado’s inaugural Governor's Fellowship Class."

The department oversees tax collection in the state. It also regulates gambling; liquor, tobacco and marijuana sales; driver licenses and vehicle registration; and the state Lottery.

