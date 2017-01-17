Hickenlooper names resources official as new leader of Colorado Energy Office

(Photo: COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The new head of the Colorado Energy office is an old hand at the sector.

Gov. John Hickenlooper on Tuesday appointed Kathleen Staks, assistant director for energy and minerals at the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the new executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, effective Friday.

She takes over from Jeff Ackermann, who Hickenlooper recently appointed to be chairman of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

“Kathleen will be pivotal in helping us work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders to ensure that Colorado is a strong supporter of both traditional and renewable energy resources,” Hickenlooper said in his announcement.

