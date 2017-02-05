Hickenlooper returns to Colorado, says Cuba is optimistic in working with the US

John Hickenlooper, governor of Colorado, waves while arriving on stage during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Thursday, July 28, 2016. (Photo: Bloomberg, � 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP)

KUSA - Colorado Gov. John Hicknelooper came back to the U.S. on Sunday after a weekend trip to Cuba.

The goal was to begin establishing a relationship between Cuba and Colorado.

Hickenlooper says he got the impression people there are generally optimistic and interested in working with the U.S. under the Trump administration.

"Some of the entrepreneurs asked me, they said, 'If you see President Trump, please tell him to let us keep the beginning of this 'chispa', you know there was a spark."

Hickenlooper says he's also invited some of the Cubans he's met to come to Colorado's Biennial of the Americas, which is planned for September.

