Hickenlooper seeks road funding, construction-defects reform in State of State speech

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Gov. John Hickenlooper used his annual State of the State address Thursday to implore legislators to do something about the state’s “aging and insufficient infrastructure,” particularly roads — but said any revenue boost should be done without cutting from the existing budget, contrasting with plans being advanced by Colorado Republican leaders.

The Democratic governor’s penultimate address before his term ends also introduced a smattering of new initiatives focused largely on rural Colorado, included a repeat plea for the Legislature to pass construction-defects reform.

Hickenlooper also begged for local elected officials to forgo the partisan wrangling that is gripping Washington D.C. The speech lasted 38 minutes, drawing praise from legislative Democrats and mixed reactions from Capitol Republicans.

Hickenlooper’s focus, as he foreshadowed two days ago, was on improving the state’s transportation and broadband systems. The state has $9 billion of unmet highway and transit needs, he told a packed room of legislators and invited guests.

