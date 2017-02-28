Home pot delivery? Colorado lawmakers to discuss bill this week

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - On Wednesday, Colorado lawmakers will hear a senate bill aimed at allowing both medical marijuana facilities and retail dispensaries to deliver to your home.

Currently sales have to be made in person at a physical retail store.

Under the proposal, retail shops could apply for a permit and then have an employee or approved contractor drive the product from their shop to your door.

The idea is a fairly new concept in the world of weed as Oregon began allowing similar deliveries just last week.

Under the Colorado proposal, buyers must still be 21 and deliveries would only be allowed to private residences. Deliveries to public spaces, hotels, dorms, or businesses would be illegal.

If passed, daily purchase limits of an ounce for recreational and two ounces for medical would apply and there would be regulations to delivery drivers who would need to keep the product in a lock box and adhere to strict tracking systems that would monitor routes and inventory.

Republican senator Tim Neville of Littleton cosponsored the bill and says the service would allow medical patients better access to marijuana, though it would allow delivery of recreational pot too.

Some local law enforcement officials, however, are predicting problems.

“This process is so easy and so convenient that will be its Achilles heel because the abuse of it, I think, will be outrageous,” Greenwood Village Police Chief John Jackson said. “When we initially did this we were told [legalization] would free up officers. What we're finding is we're adding layer on top of layer on top of layer where officers are just becoming more confused and they're backing up.”

The bill wasn't just created for the consumers but the dispensaries as well.

Language in the bill allows for what it calls “single-instance transfers” that would allow dispensaries to transfer product from a retail dispensary to a medical one.

This could theoretically act as a type of 'safety valve' if federal regulations on recreational marijuana get tighter.

