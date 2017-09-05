In their own words: 3 DACA recipients in Colorado share their stories

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - According to federal government data, there are more than 17,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients in Colorado -- close to the population of Golden.

We hear a lot about the statistics, the protests and the politics, but we don't often hear from the recipients themselves -- about their lives here and what it would mean if they had to move back to a place many barely remember.

RELATED: Mexican government offers support to DACA recipients

RELATED: Colorado representatives respond to DACA decision

RELATED: What's true about DACA recipients?

Three recipients spoke to 9NEWS about that and the impact of the president’s announcement. All three were brought to the U.S. as children.



They said they know DACA always granted them temporary protection, but they were hoping it would afford them time until a permanent solution was agreed on.

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV