It's Election Day, but only 869,247 of 3.2 million Colorado ballots have been returned

Generic ballot box (Photo: Google)

KUSA - Is it a presidential election? No. Is there even a statewide issue on the ballot? Also no.

But, that doesn’t mean doing your civic duty is any less important. And, even though the Colorado Secretary of State’s office says only 869,247 of the 3,243,593 ballots mailed out in Colorado have been returned as of just after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, there’s still plenty of time to vote.

With that being said, you have to make sure your county clerk has your ballot by 7 p.m. This should go without saying, but that means you probably shouldn’t mail in your ballot at this point. Instead, you can find a drop-off location here: www.govotecolorado.com

Again, you have to drop off your ballot by 7 p.m. And your county clerk has a busy day today – maybe don’t wait until the last minute to vote.

Also, if you kind of forgot there was an election and don’t know if you’re registered to vote, there’s still time. Head to www.sos.state.co.us to see your registration status.

If you live in Cheyenne, Dolores, Grand, Hinsdale, Mineral and Washington counties, you didn’t get a ballot because there are no contested school board races or city council elections, as well as local financial measures.

But for the rest of you, there are local issues to vote on, and you should do just that. Here’s a 9NEWS election guide detailing some of the issues: http://on9news.tv/2yDBNd1

Also worth noting? The people who have voted so far skew older – as in a majority of the voters are over 60. You can see a full breakdown of voting by political party and gender here: http://bit.ly/2zpgyZE

© 2017 KUSA-TV