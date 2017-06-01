Legislation in honor of fallen Trooper Cody Donahue to be signed

Trooper Cody Donahue, an 11 year veteran of the CSP, was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Nearly 7 months after a Colorado State Patrol trooper was hit and killed for no good reason, legislation in his name and honor will be signed.

Trooper Cody Donahue was struck and instantly killed while investigating a wreck on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 25.

Thursday, Gov. John Hickenlooper will sign a bill dubbed the “Move Over for Cody Act” -- a law that will strengthen the penalties against drivers who do not move over for first responders, maintenance and tow operators who are working on the road.

The Donahue Family honors their loved one with this legislation. Trooper Donahue was killed by a driver that failed to Move Over last year. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) June 1, 2017

Under the bill, a driver who failed to move over and injured another person would be charged with a class 1 felony. A driver who causes the death of another person would face a class 6 felony charge.

The man who hit Donahue, Noe Gamez-Ruiz, had room to move to the other lane but did not, court documents stated. He was driving a commercial box-truck belonging to U.S. Foods when he struck Donahue.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz mug shot. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

At the time of the crash, Gamez-Ruiz was arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing death and failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle.

The bill will be signed on Thursday afternoon at the Castle Rock Troop Office.

Donahue was a father of two and had been with Colorado State Patrol for 11 years.

