Liberal church attendance booms in Trump era

Volunteers at Foothills Unitarian Church started pushing open the sliding partitions in the back of the room at about 9:30 a.m. on a recent Sunday.

The partitions opened to a new normal for the nondenominational congregation: An overflow crowd for the mid-morning service wedged between the regular 8 a.m. gathering and an additional service pastors added to accommodate renewed interest in the church during the early months of President Donald Trump's America.

Foothills Unitarian is not an overtly political church, according to its pastors, though its inclusive message resonates with those on the left side of the political spectrum. Trump's election sent shock waves through many congregants and those who would go on to join the church in the early days of his presidency.

"I feel like a lot of folks have experienced what they describe as an earthquake in their lives," Assistant Minister Sean Neil-Barron said. Sunday service helps to settle nerves for people who, until Nov. 9, thought the country was bending along their moral arc.

