Colorado marijuana industry worried over attorney general pick

KUSA - Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) stopped short of saying he'd go after states like Colorado where cannabis is legal on the state level.



On paper, it's an ongoing feud between state versus federal law over marijuana. But off South Broadway at Justin Henderon's store Peak, it's a matter of putting a roof over his head.



"[It's] not just my livelihood, but all my employees and thousands of other people in Colorado," Henderson said.



It's a livelihood under scrutiny by Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for top lawyer in the nation.

On Tuesday at the beginning of his senate confirmation hearing, he said marijuana is still illegal at a federal level.

"It's not so much the attorney general's job to decide what laws to enforce," Sessions said. "We should do our job and enforce laws effectively."



Sessions indicated if states want to move forward with legalized marijuana, Congress needs to change the law.

This is contradicting what Trump said when he sat down with 9NEWS' Brandon Rittiman over the summer.



"I think it's up to the states, yeah. I'm a states' person," Trump said. "I think it should be up to the states, absolutely."



Federal change is appealing to Taylor West, the Deputy Director for the National Cannabis Industry Association.

West says the attorney general nominee hasn't closed the doors on the pot industry yet.



"Senator Sessions did not say that he anticipates rolling back the state legal cannabis programs that have been put in place," West said



Optimism Henderson shares, especially since the legal marijuana industry generated more than $2 billion in Colorado in 2015 and created more than 18,000 new jobs, according to a study by the Marijuana Policy Group.



"To jeopardize that in anyway is pretty scary," Henderson said.



Sessions was asked whether he would target marijuana operations that are legal under state law.

He said he wouldn't commit to never enforcing federal law, but admitted the feds have limited resources.

Sessions' confirmation hearing continues Wednesday.

