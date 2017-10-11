Loveland mayor candidate's meme comes back to haunt him

Mayor Pro Tem John Fogle reads a proclamation from Gov. John Hickenlooper on the first day of the Loveland Re-mailing Program at the Loveland Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A crass political meme Mayor Pro Tem John Fogle sent over email a year ago has resurfaced, along with revelations that fellow council members had asked him to step down from his leadership post.

The email exchange and what followed brings up questions about both representation and transparency among the Loveland City Council.

Fogle, a candidate for Loveland mayor in November's election, sent the meme, showing former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump shaking hands, with the caption: "Actual photo of Donald Trump grabbing a p---y," to four other council members on Oct. 17, 2016.

It resurfaced Monday when former Loveland City Council candidate Howard Dotson forwarded the email to Loveland City Council to ensure members of the public could see it for the first time, obtained through what he called "opposition research."

"This is not the kind of email that should be shared by anyone seeking to serve as the mayor of Loveland," Dotson's email stated. "At a time when we need to find common ground and work together across the aisle, this does not help."

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2i6nwOr

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan