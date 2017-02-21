Marijuana Roundup: What changes could be coming from Colorado's legislature

COLORADO - Four bills that would change how Coloradans use, buy and learn about marijuana are working their way through the Colorado Legislature this session.

Here’s what you need to know about each of them:

MARIJUANA CLUBS – This bill would create a license for businesses that want to let Coloradans buy and consume marijuana on site. It would be similar to a bar where someone can buy and drink alcohol except these marijuana clubs wouldn’t be allowed to serve food. They also wouldn’t be allowed to serve alcohol. The clubs would be 21 and older, and owners wouldn’t have to follow the state’s laws against smoking indoors as long as the clubs are “fully ventilated.”

It’s scheduled for a committee hearing Tuesday.

BOND AND POT – When a person accused of a crime is released from jail, a judge usually gives them rules to follow while they await trial. These rules are known as conditions of bond. If you break those rules, you can be sent back to jail. This bill would prevent judges from telling medical marijuana patients they can’t consume cannabis while out on bond.

It’s scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee March 1.

MARIJUANA EDUCATION – This bill would create a place for elementary and middle schools throughout Colorado to get materials, advice and curricula about marijuana. It would be called the Jack Split Memorial Resource Bank, and schools could use its information and resources free of charge.

It’s scheduled for a committee hearing Tuesday afternoon.

MARIJUANA DELIVERY – Coloradans could soon be able to order pot the way they order pizza. This bill would allow medical and retail shops to apply for an endorsement to deliver their products directly to consumers. Details like how much marijuana could be in a delivery vehicle, security requirements for deliveries and steps for verifying a buyer’s age haven’t been worked out yet. If passed, medical marijuana could start being delivered January 2018 and recreational marijuana in January 2019.

It’s scheduled for a senate committee hearing Wednesday afternoon.



(© 2017 KUSA)