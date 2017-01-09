Mayor Hancock appoints director of new city housing department

Erik Soliván was formerly senior vice president for the Philadelphia Housing Authority

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday announced the leader of a new city department focused on housing.

Erik Soliván, formerly senior vice president for the Philadelphia Housing Authority, will lead the Office of Housing and Opportunities for People Everywhere, a new office first announced in the 2016 State of the City address.

“The people of Denver – all our people – deserve safe, accessible and affordable housing options, and the city remains squarely focused on this goal,” Hancock said in a statement Monday.

"Serving those who are struggling to afford homes or those without any home at all is some of the hardest work we do, and we know we can do better," he added. "Erik’s expertise across the spectrum of homelessness and housing brings a fresh perspective to all of our work."

