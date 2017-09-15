Mayor Hancock in London during attack

KUSA - Britain is the center of yet another possible terrorist attack after what police are calling an "improvised explosive device" was set off in a London subway train setting it on fire during the morning rush.

Police say there were a number of people with burn injuries and 22 people have been sent to the hospital.

As people reach out to loved ones in London, Mayor Hancock, who is currently visiting London to promote Denver, wants us to know he is okay.

Promoting our great city as a foreign investment opportunity to the Int'l Advisory Group of Confederation of British Industry (CBI) today. pic.twitter.com/mglehyyJv8 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) September 14, 2017

In a tweet posted at 4:03 a.m. on Friday morning Mayor Hancock notified us that his delegation is safe after the alleged terrorist incident but asked that we pray for affected individuals and their families.

@CityofDenver delegation safe after alleged terrorist incident on @LondonUK__ train. Please pray for affected individuals and their families — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) September 15, 2017

