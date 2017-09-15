KUSA
Mayor Hancock in London during attack

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 6:31 AM. MDT September 15, 2017

KUSA - Britain is the center of yet another possible terrorist attack after what police are calling an "improvised explosive device" was set off in a London subway train setting it on fire during the morning rush. 

Police say there were a number of people with burn injuries and 22 people have been sent to the hospital.

As people reach out to loved ones in London, Mayor Hancock, who is currently visiting London to promote Denver, wants us to know he is okay.

 

In a tweet posted at 4:03 a.m. on Friday morning Mayor Hancock notified us that his delegation is safe after the alleged terrorist incident but asked that we pray for affected individuals and their families. 

 

