Neguse resigning as DORA executive director, running for Congress

KUSA - Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Tuesday that Joe Neguse is resigning his post as executive director of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, a news release from the governor’s office said.

That same day, Neguse tweeted that he's running for Congress in Colorado.

I'm in! I've decided to run to represent the 2nd District in Congress! Join our team today by visiting https://t.co/zNylHObPd6 #COpolitics — Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse) June 13, 2017

Neguse served two years as a member of the governor’s Cabinet, appointed in June 2015 at the age of 31.

This makes him one of the youngest state-Cabinet members in the U.S. and one of the youngest in Colorado’s history, the news release said.

Much of DORA’s services were modernized during his tenure, such as the state’s first online system for the filing of civil rights complaints and the launch of online chat services.

Neguse will leave his position June 26.



