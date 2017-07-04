Neil Gorsuch attends Niwot 4th of July Parade

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Niwot 4th of July parade. (Photo: Jordan Chavez, KUSA)

KUSA - The Niwot community saw a Supreme Court justice at their annual Fourth of July Parade.

Justice Neil Gorsuch and his family received an invitation to participate, and could be seen Tuesday morning riding along the parade route in a red classic convertible.

The parade started at Cottonwood Square and continued down 2nd Avenue to Murray Street.

Gorsuch recently placed his home just north of Gunbarrel on the market for almost $2 million. The 5,983 square foot home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a heated pool, media room, home gym, billiards room and three-stall barn.

The newest Supreme Court judge was on the U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Denver before his latest appointment.



