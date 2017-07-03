Neil Gorsuch expected to be at Niwot 4th of July Parade

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

KUSA - The Niwot Community Association says you might see a Supreme Court justice at this year’s Fourth of July Parade.

Justice Neil Gorsuch and his family received an invitation to participate, and the community association says they accepted and are expected to be there.

The parade will start at Cottonwood Square and continue down 2nd Avenue to Murray Street.

It begins at 11 a.m.

Gorsuch recently placed his home just north of Gunbarrel on the market for almost $2 million. The 5,983 square foot home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a heated pool, media room, home gym, billiards room and three-stall barn.

The newest Supreme Court judge was on the U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Denver before his latest appointment.



