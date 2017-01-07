New legislative session brings deficit, uncertainty

State Capitol (Photo: File)

DENVER (AP) - Colorado lawmakers won't just be confronting familiar problems like aging roads, affordable housing and health care when they return to work Wednesday.



They'll also face a half-billion dollar budget shortfall, and they have few clues about what to expect from the new administration in Washington.



Gov. John Hickenlooper and a split Legislature enter the 2017 lawmaking session with plenty of uncertainty over paying for transportation, the state's Medicaid bills, affordable housing and illegal pot sales.



The governor and new leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate and Democrat-led House may ask voters for a new tax to modernize the state's aging highways. The state's to-do list for roads has an $8 billion price tag.

