Newspaper intends to sue state senator over ‘fake news' accusation

(Photo: KVUE)

KUSA - The publisher of the largest daily newspaper in western Colorado says he intends to sue a state senator over his characterization of its reporting as “fake news.”

This comes after the following tweet from State Sen. Ray Scott, who was writing about an editorial the Daily Sentinel published last Wednesday asking him to give Senate Bill 40 a hearing and pass it on for a vote:

“We have our own fake news in Grand Junction. The very liberal GJ Sentinel is attempting to apply pressure for me to move a bill. They have no facts, as usual, and tried to call me out on SB 40 know[n] as the CORA bill. They haven't contacted me to get any information on why the bill has been delayed but choose to run a fake news story demanding I run the bill. You may have a barrel of ink but it just splashed in your face. @foolstask@fakenews.”

We have our own fake news in Grand Junction..

The very liberal GJ Sentinel is attempting to apply (more: https://t.co/VYmpfgM6X9 ) — Ray Scott (@SCOTTFORCOLO) February 9, 2017

The Daily Sentinel’s publisher, Jay Seaton, wrote an editorial Saturday saying he takes issue with the phrase “fake news” in this context.

“True, this term has become part of the national vernacular as some kind of general pejorative, but I take this allegation from Sen. Scott very seriously,” Seaton wrote. “It attacks the very reason for our existence.”

He went on to write that he believes Scott is making a false statement to undermine the paper’s credibility.

“Imagine the backlash if this newspaper publicly assailed someone based on no facts and invented things out of thin air for the purposes of impugning their character. We could be sued — and we’d deserve it.

"I don’t think I can sit back and take this kind of attack from an elected official. We are brokers in facts. Words have real meaning in this business. Sen. Scott has defamed this company and me as its leader.

"To borrow a phrase from another famous Twitter user, I’ll see you in court.”

Scott responded to the editorial on Twitter, writing, “Bring it on Jay, if you lie it blows back. NO ONE ever attempted to contact me.”

Bring it on Jay, if you lie it blows back. NO ONE ever attempted to contact me..

A false character (more: https://t.co/monvzJzM86 ) — Ray Scott (@SCOTTFORCOLO) February 13, 2017

(© 2017 KUSA)