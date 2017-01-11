Opening day at the Colorado Capitol: Roads, housing, energy, health are big themes

(Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado legislative leaders agreed on the need to find permanent transportation funding and fix at least a portion of the long-running construction-defects issue as the 71st General Assembly opened today, but they differed wildly on other issues — including a high-priority Senate bill to repeal Colorado’s health-insurance exchange.

In speeches that claimed to be initial outreach to the other side of the aisle in both the House and Senate, Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Cañon City, and House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, offered very different visions, with Grantham emphasizing the need to restrain government and preserve individual rights and Duran naming numerous areas where government can intervene more to help less-well-off Coloradans.

And each chamber’s minority caucus leader took the differentiation even further by bringing up topics that none of the other three leaders touched.

Grantham, who takes over as Senate president from term-limited Republican Sen. Bill Cadman, said both in his speech and in an interview afterward that he realizes there are a number of areas where the parties won’t agree, such as the effort to dismantle the Connect for Health Colorado exchange. But he defended his speech as being in line with others on many big-picture ideas, particularly transportation funding and affordable housing.

