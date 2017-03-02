Paid family leave, retirement-savings measures are coming back to the Colorado Legislature

(Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Democrats in the Colorado Legislature will take another stab this year at passing a pair of measures establishing a statewide system of paid family leave from work for employees and creating a state-chartered retirement-savings system targeted at low-income workers.

The initiatives were unveiled Wednesday in a news conference to discuss legislation for working families.

The proposals have been opposed by business interests in the past and are likely to be again this year. Both efforts have failed several times in past years, even including years when labor-friendly Democrats held the majority in both the House and the Senate. Republicans control the Senate now.

Authors of both bills said they are trying to tweak them to cut down on costs and make them more appealing to company managers who have complained about both the cost to businesses and the one-size-fits-all nature of the measures in the past.

