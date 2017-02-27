Polis invites immigrant to Trump's speech

Oscar Juarez-Luna (Photo: The office Rep. Jared Polis (D-Colorado))

KUSA - Rep. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) made a point of inviting a Mexican-born immigrant living in his district to hear President’ Donald Trump’s Tuesday address to a joint session of congress.



Oscar Juarez-Luna was brought into the country illegally by his family as a child and now lives in Longmont.



Juarez-Luna later qualified for the Obama administration’s DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, which allows him to work legally without fear of deportation—despite his unlawful arrival in the country.



But the DACA program now faces an uncertain future under President Trump.



“We must show President Trump how aspiring Americans make us greater - if only we let them,” Polis, who represents Boulder and surrounding areas, said in a written statement.



On the campaign trail, candidate Donald Trump attacked the DACA program as illegal “amnesty” and vowed to “immediately terminate” the program.



Since taking office, President Trump has softened his tone on the program, which allows some 750,000 immigrants to avoid deportation.



“It's one of the most difficult subjects I have because you have these incredible kids in many cases, not in all cases. In some of the cases, they're having DACA, and they're gang members, and they're drug dealers, too,” the President said at a news conference earlier this month. “But you have some absolutely incredible kids. I would say mostly.”



In a press release, Juarez-Luna says he had hoped to enlist the military until learning that his illegal status in the country prohibited him from doing so.



Staffers for Polis say he invited his guest as part of a coordinated effort to bring “marginalized” people into the chamber for the President’s speech.

