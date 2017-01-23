Ethics expert weighs in on coverage of President Trump's tweets

(Photo: NBC)

KUSA - Donald Trump isn't giving up Twitter now that he's sitting in the country's highest office.

He's been busy in his first few days, but he's cataloging it 140 characters at a time.

He used his personal account to tweet about his meeting at CIA headquarters.

Had a great meeting at CIA Headquarters yesterday, packed house, paid great respect to Wall, long standing ovations, amazing people. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

And also touched on the Women's Marches across the U.S. Saturday.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

If you follow him on Twitter you know he likes to call out media organizations when he disagrees with a report.

Those social media posts can create challenges for journalists reporting on the president's social media activity.

No wonder the Today Show on biased @NBC is doing so badly compared to its glorious past. Little credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

At 9:00 P.M. @CNN, of all places, is doing a Special Report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can't imagine it will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

Wow, Twitter, Google and Facebook are burying the FBI criminal investigation of Clinton. Very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2016

Ethics expert from the Poynter Institute, Bob Steele, weighed in on the matter, saying its important for journalists to remember our core value of giving the public a voice.

"As journalists it's important for us to hear what he has to say and to take those statements at the value at which their said. In a sense of face value - to challenge them in terms of holding the power accountable as journalist," Steele said.

He added, "We'll see all sorts of things flying in 140 characters on Twitter. We have to make determination of which of those information are meaningful are substantive."

Twitter has been elevated by President Trump's use of it since the start of his campaign for President in 2016 - really catapulting Twitter to the front lines of media reporting.

Steele expects it will stay that way throughout Trump's four-year term as president, and will change again by the end of his term.

"There's no doubt - my guess is before his four years in office is over - there will be something new, maybe several things new, beyond Twitter, for better or for worse, what we do with social media and the way we engage," said Steele.

Steele says it's important for everyone including journalists, the president, local politicians, teachers, plumbers - anyone who uses social media to remember the core values of communication.

"There are certain values that guide us in the way that we interact with other people. There is great value in honesty, there is great value in respect, there is great value in humility and in civility. I would hope that those of us who are on social media apply those values for the good of not only the conversation, and the engagement, and the relationship, but for the good of our society," he said.

(© 2017 KUSA)