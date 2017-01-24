Proposed law would change rules for cyclists at stop signs, traffic lights

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A Colorado lawmaker wants to change the laws governing the types of stops cyclists must make at stop signs and traffic lights.

State Sen. Andy Kerr (D-22), an avid cyclist himself, is sponsoring the bill. He rides his bike most days from Lakewood to the state Capitol.

The proposed bill would allow cyclists to treat stop signs like yield signs. Cyclists would also be allowed to stop and then go through traffic lights.

"[Cyclists] make a complete stop and then can proceed when it's safe," Kerr said. "Again, it's not taking the right of way from anyone. "

It's not uncommon to see cyclists not making complete stops. Kerr explained why.

"Momentum is a big thing when you're riding a bike," Kerr said. "If you're going through a neighborhood with a lot of stop signs, you don't gain any momentum and you certainly can't keep it."

Current laws require bikes to follow the same rules as cars when it comes to stops, but Kerr says following the same rules as vehicles causes more accidents.

Kerr believes his proposal would make riding safer.

"What the studies have shown is... that actually decreases the number of cyclists who are hit from behind when they are stopped at a stop light and a car coming up behind doesn’t see them and hits them. "

Kerr says a similar law passed in Idaho has dropped the number of bike injuries by 14 percent in that state.

