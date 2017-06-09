Proposed Trump cut would 'eliminate' Poudre nonprofit

The Poudre River (Photo: COLORADOAN)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Kathleen Benedict sees one bright spot in the proposed loss of federal funds for the local nonprofit she leads.

"At least we got some press out of it," the Poudre Heritage Alliance executive director said with a chuckle. "When you get pointed out by the president as something that should go away, people suddenly realize that you exist in the first place."

Benedict isn't exaggerating: President Donald Trump's 2018 budget blueprint specifically singles out National Heritage Areas on the first page of the proposed Department of Interior Budget, calling the programs "more appropriately funded locally."

Benedict said the proposed 100 percent federal funding cut would effectively eliminate Poudre Heritage Alliance, which oversees the Cache La Poudre National Heritage Area.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2t2gzOD

© 2017 KUSA-TV