Rep. Perlmutter drops out of Colorado governor's race

KUSA - Democratic Congressman Ed Perlmutter has officially dropped out of the governor's race in Colorado.

Perlmutter will also not run to keep his seat in the 7th Congressional District, a position he’s held for more than 10 years.

“I do not plan to be a candidate for office in 2018,” Perlmutter announced in a press conference Tuesday morning. "I thought I could do it all. I'm telling all of you, I can't."

Perlmutter was seen as the front-runner in the Democratic gubernatorial primary until Rep. Jared Polis entered the race last month. Perlmutter said Polis' entry made him realize he lacked the "fire in the belly" to campaign for governor while serving in the House of Representatives.

Perlmutter said he realized he couldn't fulfill his current commitments if he was criss-crossing the state campaigning. He also cited the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise as impacting his decision.

In his last 18 months as a Congressman, Perlmutter says he wants to make sure the VA hospital outside of Denver gets finished.

The Congressman had announced his candidacy for governor three months ago, saying he would be a counter to President Trump. He planned to focus on jobs, roads and education.

