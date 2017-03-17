Report: Colorado faces nearly $700M budget deficit

State Capitol (Photo: File)

DENVER (AP) - Colorado's projected budget deficit for the coming fiscal year has grown to close to $700 million, according to the governor's latest economic forecast.



Lawmakers use the quarterly forecast to help fashion a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. By law, they must produce a balanced budget during the Legislative session that ends in May.



The expected deficit was $500 million when Gov. John Hickenlooper released his proposed $28.5 billion budget last fall.



Friday's forecast says state revenues will increase as Colorado's economy strengthens.



But constitutionally-mandated tax rebates, transportation spending and other measures mean there is a $697 million gap in the general fund, which is the state's treasury.

