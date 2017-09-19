Republicans in Colorado Legislature seek again to cut film incentives

(Photo: Ed Sealover, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Republican members of Colorado’s Legislative Audit Committee outlined a proposal today to ensure that state film incentives are going only to companies that qualify for them — and then said the Legislature needs to have a serious discussion in 2018 about whether it’s time to eliminate the five-year-old program altogether.

The discussion came in response to a scathing June audit that said the program has given money to ineligible projects, promised money that the state didn’t have to give and agreed to pay producers without the proper submission of paperwork.

Stephanie Copeland — executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, who oversees the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media — went before the committee today to update it on what film-office leaders are doing to ensure mistakes don’t happen again and discuss legislative fixes that could help it to operate better.

Committee members voted unanimously to have state officials draw up a bill proposal that would tighten the language on which companies are considered in-state production companies and are eligible for a greater array of incentives

