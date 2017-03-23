Salazar out of Colorado Gov's race

Ken Salazar (Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher, Bloomberg)

KUSA - Democrat Ken Salazar isn’t running for Colorado’s governor in 2018.

The former U.S Senator and Secretary of the Interior cited his family’s well-being in a letter to The Denver Post, while saying he would have been victorious if he had chosen to pursue the job.

“This has been a difficult decision, because I love Colorado,” Salazar wrote. “I believe I would have won an election for governor, and that I would have been a successful governor for all the people of Colorado.”

With Salazar out of the race, Democrats are waiting to see whether U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colorado) plans to seek the nomination.

Former state senator Mike Johnston, a Democrat, announced his bid in January.

On the Republican side of the aisle, John Elway quashed the rumors in January that he’d seek the governorship.

“My intentions are to continue to run the Denver Broncos football operations,’’ Elway told 9News at the time. “They can run. I’m not running for Governor. For some reason these things continue to come up.‘’

State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and District Attorney George Brauchler have all been mentioned as possible contenders.

None of them have announced one way or the other.

© 2017 KUSA-TV