Sen. Bennet silent on Dem filibuster strategy

KUSA - Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) hasn’t responded to the growing calls within his party to try to block President Donald Trump’s first pick for the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Thursday morning, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer promised a filibuster of Judge Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation vote, which sets the stage for Republicans to use the so-called “nuclear option” to confirm Gorsuch with a simple majority.

Judge Gorsuch's nomination will face a cloture vote & as I’ve said, he will have to earn sixty votes for confirmation. My vote will be “No.” — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 23, 2017

Earlier this week, Schumer argued that no vote on Gorsuch should be taken until the FBI concludes its investigation into Russian meddling allegedly intended to help Trump win the presidency.

On Monday, Bennet sat alongside Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) to introduce Gorsuch at his first committee hearing, saying he’s “keeping an open mind” about the nomination and praising many of the judge’s qualities. Gorsuch is a Coloradoan who lives in Boulder and currently serves on the Denver-based U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Bennet’s comments rankled liberal activists, who want the Colorado senator to join Schumer’s effort to block the nomination, upset that Republicans declined to hold hearings for nearly a year on Judge Merrick Garland, who was appointed by President Barack Obama to fill this same seat on the high court.

Bennet rejected the overall idea of retaliating on that score in his introduction Monday.

“Two wrongs never make a right,” Bennet told the committee. “I suggest we fulfill our responsibility to this nominee and the country by considering his nomination in the manner his predecessor deserved but was denied.”

