Sen. Bennet slams Trump agenda in town hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - Sen. Michael Bennet is vowing to fight Donald Trump as he holds town halls across Colorado.



The Democrat, will be meeting with voters in Durango and Grand Junction on Friday.



He started his tour on Thursday in Colorado Springs, where he pledged to fight Trump's proposed cuts to climate research and questioned whether the Republican health care bill can pass the House of Representatives.



Bennet did not commit to vote against Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Coloradan Neil Gorsuch (GOR'-suhch), a conservative who is respected in Colorado's legal community.



Members of Congress have been careful about town halls this year amid anti-Trump activism. Colorado's Republican Senator, Cory Gardner, has not had one. These are Bennet's first of 2017. Bennet also held town halls in Pueblo and Alamosa on Thursday.

